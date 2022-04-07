Apple’s new Tap to Pay on iPhone feature gains new partner ahead of launch

Apple announced Tap to Pay feature in February. The function, which is supported starting with iOS 15.4, allows businesses to use their iPhones to “seamlessly and securely” accept Apple Pay payments with a simple tap. Now, global financial technology platform Adyen announced it will offer Tap to Pay to its customers later this year.

According to the company, Adyen is working with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore, to bring the feature to even more businesses. With Adyen’s support, NewStore will pilot the new capability with its customer Vince.

“Lightspeed is known for providing the latest technology to our merchants so they have the most impactful tools to run their business. Partnering with Adyen to provide Tap to Pay on iPhone is a huge win for our U.S. customers,” said Jona Georgiou, GM, Payments and Financial Services at Lightspeed. “This feature gives merchants even more checkout options to provide amazing customer experiences.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone will enable Adyen customers to use a payment solution in an effortless and secure way. Users need an iPhone XS or later to start accepting contactless payment using their iPhone.

Adyen is another major partner to soon support the Tap to Pay feature. When Apple unveiled this feature, Shopify was its first partner announced.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will be available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers. Stripe will be the first payment platform to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to their business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale app this spring. Additional payment platforms and apps will follow later this year.

Adyen also created a special page to help partners to adopt this future in the near future, as you can learn more about here.

