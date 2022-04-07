iPad Air 5 falls to new low at $70 off in Thursday’s best deals, MagSafe car mounts $34, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s just-released iPad Air 5 at a new low of $70 off. That’s alongside a pair of Tesla-ready Spigen MagSafe car mounts at $34 and a $300 discount on the DJI FPV Drone. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s just-released iPad Air 5 now $70 off

Amazon currently offers the new Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air 5 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679. Normally fetching $749, this is a new all-time low at $70 off while beating our previous launch day offer by $41. You can also save on 64GB models at $570, down from $599. Apple’s new iPad Air 5 arrives in the same 10.9-inch form-factor as we saw last time around, with some notable internal improvements to justify the refresh.

Now powered by the same desktop-class architecture as other new Apple releases, there’s an M1 chip with Neural Engine at the center of the experience. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera comes backed by Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac.

Bring MagSafe to your Tesla with these Spigen OneTap mounts

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap MagSafe Mount for Tesla Model 3/Y/S at $34 – you can also score a dashboard version for $34, as well. Down from $40 in either case, these $6 discounts are marking only the second price cuts of the year and matching the Amazon all-time lows set once before.

Designed to fit into different places of your Tesla, each of these Spigen mounts will allow you to mount an iPhone 12 or 13 series smartphone right on your dashboard or above the built-in touchscreen thanks to MagSafe. Either form-factor won’t charge your handset, but will provide a more convenient place to mount it in your Model 3/Y/S/X.

DJI FPV Drone bundle with goggles returns to all-time low

Joining all of the other ongoing spring DJI discounts still up for the taking, Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999. Taking $300 off the usual $1,299 price tag, this one is matching the all-time low while delivering the best price in nearly two months.

As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s other offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

Hands-on: Insta360 One RS makes the modular action cam even more powerful [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: