Deals: 12.9-inch iPad Pro $219 off, white Magic Keyboard Amazon low, Anker gear, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by a $219 discount on Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. That’s alongside the fitting Magic Keyboard at an all-time low and a series of Anker iPhone accessories from $12. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $219 on prev-gen. 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Woot currently offers Apple’s previous-generation 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB for $880. Originally fetching $1,099, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen for a new condition model to date. Compared to bringing home the newer M1 model, you’ll be paying $259 less. Even though it might not be the new Apple Silicon-powered model, the previous-generation iPad Pro still delivers plenty of value, especially thanks to today’s discounts.

It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 256GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at an Amazon low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s white Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $293. Normally fetching $349, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low at $56 off. We have only seen it sell for this price once before, too. Designed for the latest iteration of 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, the new white version packs all of the same features as the previous model.

This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard with built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker heads into weekend with iPhone accessory sale

Anker is now closing out the work week by kicking off its latest sale courtesy of Amazon, offering a variety of discounts on everything from iPhone and Android essentials and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PowerPort Atom III Slim 63W Charging Station for $61. While you’d more regularly pay $80 these days, you’re now looking at the first price cut of the year at 23% off.

This compact charger delivers a 4-port design that upgrades your setup with a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. That’s alongside two USB-C ports with either 45W or 18W outputs for refueling everything from your MacBook to iPhone. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our hands-on review of the single USB-C model.

