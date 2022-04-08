ProtonMail acquires email alias startup SimpleLogin

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 8th 2022 2:37 pm PT

As reported by TechCrunch, ProtonMail, an E2E encrypted webmail service, has bought SimpleLogin. The France-based startup offers an open-source service for creating email aliases for users to hide their email addresses when utilizing digital services.

SimpleLogin is a browser extension, web app, and mobile app. It provides users a dashboard where they can disable aliases in case one gets too much spam. They also can manage and create aliases for more than one real-life email address.

With over 100,000 users worldwide, more than two million email aliases have been created since the company’s founding in 2019. The article also states that about a quarter of SimpleLogin’s users also use ProtonMail.

Founder and CEO of SimpleLogin Son Nguyen commented on the acquisition:

“SimpleLogin’s mission is to protect your online identity… We like Proton’s mission, its transparency, open-source nature, and user-first culture. It’s exciting to know what we can do with Proton experience and resources.”

What does this mean for ProtonMail and SimpleLogin users?

In a blog post from Proton, CEO Andy Yen states that if you already use both services, things will work the same as before. SimpleLogin will continue to work as a separate service with its team continuing to build new features and functionalities – now with Proton’s infrastructure.

No word on the financial details of the acquisition. 

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

