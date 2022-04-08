Roborock S7 MaxV launches with new AI obstacle avoidance, Siri Shortcuts support, more [$90 off deal]

With almost a decade of experience leading the robot vacuum industry under its belt, Roborock is out with its most impressive model yet. The Roborock S7 MaxV comes with super-strong 5100pa suction power, an all-new obstacle avoidance system, sonic mopping to handle the toughest grime, Siri Shortcuts support, and much more. Check out all the details below including a launch promotion for $90 off the S7 MaxV robot vacuum and mop.

The Roborock S7 MaxV is the company’s new flagship model and brings a range of valuable upgrades making your cleaning experience more automated than ever.

Roborock S7 MaxV ReactiveAI 2.0

Powering the S7 MaxV’s ability to see objects fast and accurately – both day and night – is ReactiveAI 2.0. The latest tech pairs an RGB camera and 3D structured light scanning with a brand-new neural processor.

Not only does the new system make it easy for the S7 MaxV to quickly see and avoid obstacles like furniture and shoes, but it can even identify your different flooring materials to use the optimal suction power and scrub intensity.



ReactiveAI 2.0 also recognizes and positions furniture in the Roborock app and allows users to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with a single tap.

For security and privacy, Roborock does not save any images. It’s also certified by TUV Rheinland for its cybersecurity safety standards.

Suction power and sonic mopping

When it comes to suction, the S7 MaxV gets an impressive boost that more than doubles the power of the S6 MaxV. That’s a jump from 2500Pa to 5100Pa with the S7 MaxV Max+ mode to handle any mess.

And the S7 MaxV features Roborock’s impressive VibraRise Mopping. This sonic cleaning delivers scrubbing up to 3,000 times per minute and also features automatic mop lift. That means the S7 MaxV can smoothly transition between different flooring types while still delivering a deep clean. That also allows it to intelligently switch between mop and vacuum when detecting carpet.

Smarts, app control, and more

The Roborock S7 MaxV features support for Apple’s Siri Shortcuts. And there is also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant functionality to easily execute voice commands.

The Roborock app offers the ability to do live video calls to see what your vacuum sees and talk to pets or family with the built-in mic. The app also offers advanced control like changing cleaning intensity, setting no-mop zones, route tracking, checking battery level, and more.

Get $90 off the Roborock S7 MaxV

The S7 MaxV is available starting today. To celebrate, Roborock is offering $90 off for a limited time, bringing the price down from $859.99 to $769.99. Just click the Amazon instant coupon to claim your discount.

The S7 MaxV Plus is also available now, which comes with an auto-empty dock with up to 120-day dust collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: