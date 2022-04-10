Gurman: Apple could announce two new Macs at WWDC 2022

After announcing the new Mac Studio and Studio Display last month, Apple still has a few more Macs to introduce in 2022. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, two of them could be introduced at the WWDC 2022 keynote.

Gurman has been reporting for a few months that Apple has a great list of Macs to update in 2022. While he said the first batch would come in the first months of the year, Gurman also said a few more could land in the summer – which potentially can mean WWDC 2022.

Apple is gearing up to launch some new Macs in the next few months. What better place to do so than WWDC? That’s the same venue where Mac’s transition from Intel to Apple’s own chips was announced two years ago. I’m told there are two new Macs coming around the middle of the year or early in the second half. One of those is likely to be the new MacBook Air.

If that’s the case, a few months after introducing the M1 Ultra chip and saying that the M1 family is now complete, Apple could be ready to introduce its first computer with the M2 chip, the MacBook Air. Rumors so far believe it will have a redesign, resembling the 24-inch iMac with white bezels and colorful options to choose from.

While it was first believed that this MacBook Air could feature a miniLED display, it doesn’t seem to be the case anymore. In addition, this Mac could bring new ports, MagSafe compatibility, and a better FaceTime camera.

Gurman also writes about new Macs Apple is expected to announce this year:

Other models in the works include an updated Mac mini and 24-inch iMac, as well as a low-end MacBook Pro to replace the aging 13-inch model. And let’s not forget that the new Mac Pro and iMac Pro models are in development.

Which Mac do you want to see Apple announcing in 2022? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

