Report: Redesigned MacBook Air coming this year to feature larger 13.6″ display

Earlier this week, rumors emerged on the future of the MacBook Air, including the possibility of a new 15-inch model coming in 2023. Now, reliable analyst Ross Young has taken to Twitter to share more exact details on what to expect, with the changes starting as soon as this year.

According to Young, who is the co-founder CEO of Display Supply Chain consultants, the redesigned MacBook Air coming later this year will feature a slightly larger display thanks to that redesign. Currently, the MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch display, but the new model coming this year will reportedly feature a 13.6-inch panel.

This increase in display size, albeit minor, is likely made possible by Apple reducing the size of the bezels around the display. This means the company can squeeze that larger display into the same overall form factor of the existing MacBook Air. It’s essentially the same strategy we’ve seen Apple take with the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro redesigns.

Meanwhile, Young says that the 15-inch MacBook Air coming in 2023 will feature a 15.2-inch display. This is smaller than the previous 15.4-inch panel Apple used to put in the MacBook Pro.

One interesting tidbit of the MacBook Air redesign that remains unclear is whether or not the machine will feature a notch, similar to the new MacBook Pro models. Some leakers have said that MacBook Air will feature a notch and white bezels, merging the design languages of the MacBook Pro and 24-inch iMac.

Another wrinkle to this story: Ming-Chi Kuo predicted on Thursday that the new 15-inch MacBook Air might not actually be called the “MacBook Air.” Instead, Kuo speculated that it could just be the “MacBook” and arrive in late 2023.

9to5Mac has also heard from independent sources that Apple has been working on at least two different versions of the MacBook Air for 2023.

We’ve mocked up what the next-generation MacBook Air might look like right here. What do you think of the future of the MacBook Air lineup? Let us know down in the comments.

