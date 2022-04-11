Apple joins the true-crime genre with TV+ ‘Run, Bambi, Run’ original podcast

Watch out, Poppy Parnell! Apple TV+ just debuted its first true-crime podcast called Run, Bambi, Run. The show follows the real-life story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of murder before braving a daring escape as part of a years-long quest to clear her name.

True-crime podcasts are a must for many listeners, and Apple is now joining the genre. The Apple TV+ Original is an eight-part series, with the first two being just released. Run, Bambi, Run is hosted by journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis.

The show investigates the real-life story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife. Run, Bambi, Run is produced by Campside Media with executive producers Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Share, and Kyle Long.

According to an Apple TV+ press release, Run, Bambi, Run joins a “growing offering of Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts, including the DuPont-winning The Line, Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy, Hooked, and The Problem With Jon Stewart, as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series Foundation and For All Mankind.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Mondays on Apple Podcasts and via RSS here.

Are you excited about this show? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: