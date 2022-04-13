Claimed Apple dual USB-C charger photos appear to actually be a Mophie one

Ben Lovejoy

- Apr. 13th 2022 4:06 am PT

After we revealed a support document for an unreleased Apple dual USB-C charger, a Weibo account posted what was claimed to be a photo of the upcoming device – but it seems that it isn’t …

Background

We first revealed that there’s an official Apple 35W dual-USB charger in the works when the company accidentally posted a support document for the unannounced product. Apple quickly deleted the document afterwards.

Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet.

A few days later, photos appeared that claimed to be of this Apple charger.

Apple dual USB-C charger photos aren’t

However, it now appears that the photos are not of an Apple charger, but rather a third-party one.

DuanRai posted photos of what appears to be the same charger, but showing Mophie branding. It is, he says, a less sophisticated one.

Fake, this is a 40W PD charger made by a third-party accessory manufacturer, which does not support dynamic adjustment of power, while Apple’s 35W dual-port charger supports dynamic adjustment of power.

The Mophie photos posted later show a charger labelled as 45W, so there may be multiple versions.

The same account earlier said that these chargers are being made in China as white-label products (ones that can be branded as requested), and will be offered for sale by a number of brands.

The picture I posted is from Huaqiangbei, Shenzhen, not from Apple, and in the next few months, there will be many brands launching this charger at the same time, the same charger with a different brand LOGO.

The 40W one isn’t a true dual-charger, he says, but effectively two 20W chargers in the same casing.

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple’s now-deleted support document is evidence that Apple has at least planned to launch a 35W dual USB-C charger – though that of course doesn’t necessarily mean that it will actually do so.

It looks like we can expect to see a number of companies offering a dual-port 40W/45W charger, but check the specs carefully before buying, as each port may only support 20W.

