FIFA+ soccer streaming service brings live matches and more to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

FIFA announced its brand-new streaming service FIFA+ with over 40,000 live matches to be streamed in 2022. The service will also feature Originals with soccer celebrities, such as Ronaldinho, Dani Alves, Ronald Nazário, Romelu Lukaku, Lucy Bronze, Carli Lloyd, and others.

The interesting part of the streaming service is that it’s ad-supported, which means, for now, FIFA+ will be completely free. It provides access to live football matches from every corner of the world, interactive games, news, tournament information, and more.

“FIFA+ represents the next step in our vision to make football truly global and inclusive, and it underpins FIFA’s core mission of expanding and developing football globally,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “This project represents a cultural shift in the way different types of football fans want to connect with and explore the global game and has been a fundamental part of my Vision 2020-2023. It will accelerate the democratization of football and we are delighted to share it with fans.”

FIFA+ will stream 40,000 live games in 2022 from 100 Member Associations across all six confederations, including 11,000 women’s matches. According to a press release, it will offer live coverage from Europe’s topflight leagues to previously unserved competitions from around the world in men’s, women’s, and youth football.

FIFA+ will also be home to every FIFA World Cup and FIFA Women’s World Cup match ever recorded on camera, totaling more than 2,000 hours of archive content.

Last but not least, the streaming service will feature full-length documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts localized in 11 languages. You can see all the originals here.

From launch, FIFA+ is available for iPhone, iPad, and M1 Mac users, as well as on the web, with more connected devices becoming available soon. It supports five different languages (English, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish), with an additional six to follow in June of 2022. You can download it on the App Store here.

