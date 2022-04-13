Porsche mini-LED monitor is Mac-compatible, but you probably won’t want it

If you want an Apple-branded monitor with true mini-LED backlighting, it’s unclear how long you might have to wait. But a Porsche mini-LED monitor is coming in June, and you can pre-order one now.

The monitor offers a USB-C connection, which should make it suitable for Macs, but you probably won’t want to buy one – and not just because of the price …

Background

Apple claims its eye-wateringly expensive Pro Display XDR monitor uses mini-LED backlighting, but that’s kind of debatable. It certainly uses the same tech of locally dimmable LED lighting, but with 576 “dimming zones,” that falls quite a long way short of what is generally considered to be true mini-LED backlighting. The new Apple Studio Display also doesn’t offer the latest backlighting tech.

Having introduced the tech on the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, however, it seems inevitable that true mini-LED backlighting will make it into a future Apple monitor before long, though analysts disagree about just when that might happen. Two noted analysts say June 2022 and sometime in 2023, respectively.

Porsche mini-LED monitor available in June

Porsche Design – the consumer product division of the car company – has announced its own 32-inch mini-LED monitor. However, reading the specs and description, it’s quickly apparent that the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M is firmly aimed at gamers.

Visible dynamism combined with the performance of AGON by AOC gaming technologies: the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD32M sets new standards in the field of gaming monitors. The 32-inch mini-LED display represents the pinnacle of monitor performance. It rests on a trapezoidal aluminum stand designed in the style of Porsche steering wheels. The bold, streamlined design of the monitor also takes its inspiration from the world of Porsche sports cars. If the outside promises performance, the inside delivers: the panel, Display HDR 1400-certified with 4K resolution and a wide color space of 97% DCI-P3, ensures outstanding visual reproduction for games, streaming and graphics. The high refresh rate (144 Hz), a 1ms response time, AdaptiveSync, and the impressive, detailed graphics reproduction (peak brightness of 1.600 nits) make for an even more fluid game experience. Full range of ports as well as an adjustable stand add the convenience that most demanding gamers need.

It even has a beefy headphone holder to give gamers somewhere tidy to place their typically bulky headsets.

But if you do want to lay out $1,800 for a 32-inch 4K monitor, you can give Porsche your money today, and await delivery from June 15.

