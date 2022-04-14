Deals: 10.2-inch iPad from $309, Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ $132 off, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are up for grabs following Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad on sale at Amazon. That’s alongside rare Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ discounts at $132 off and spring markdowns on ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad now up to $50 off at Amazon

Following ongoing discounts on two of the higher-end iPadOS experiences going live earlier this week, the savings have now arrived on the latest 10.2-inch iPad. Dropping at Amazon, you can score the 9th-generation iPad Wi-Fi 256GB for $429. Normally fetching $479, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while marking an Amazon all-time low. You can also score the 64GB model at $309, down from $329, to mark the second-best price of the year.

Sure this may be Apple’s entry-level iPad, but it still packs notable features like the new A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. That extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who is in the shot and where they are. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ editions see rare discounts

Nike is now offering Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ 44mm GPS + Cellular for $397 in both Space Gray and Silver styles. Normally fetching $529, today’s offer amounts to $132 in savings while marking a new all-time low. This is also $32 under our previous mention from last fall.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of the same blood/oxygen sensor as on Series 7. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than previous models, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats go on sale for spring

Now that spring weather is finally rolling in, Amazon is discounting the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat to $199. Normally fetching $249, this is the best price in months at 20% off and matches the 2022 low. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout spring and into summer as the temperature heats up.

Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and it also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperate sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

Review: Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch monitor gets updated panel with better color [Video]

Review: V-Moda Rolling Stones edition Crossfade 2 Wireless brings the rock [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: