iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro leaks: What we know so far [Video]

The iPhone 14 launch is nearing, with current leaks indicating we can expect an announcement and release sometime in September. With an all-new lineup, design changes, camera improvements, and more, the iPhone 14 is shaping up to be a notable upgrade.

Head below for a full video recap of everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro…

iPhone 14 leaks

9to5Mac Video Editor Miles Somerville went in-depth on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro rumors on the 9to5Mac YouTube channel.

As a short refresher, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to be available in two different screen sizes across four different models. This includes the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Max with a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a 6.7-inch display.

This will mark the first time that Apple has offered a 6.7-inch iPhone that is not a “Pro” model. Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the iPhone 14 Max could be priced at around $900, making it the most affordable 6.7-inch iPhone ever released by Apple.

In terms of the design of the iPhone 14 lineup, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to look quite similar to the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, however, are likely to feature a new “hole + pill” cutout instead of a notch on the display. The pill and hole cutouts will replace the notch and house the front-facing camera and Face ID technology.

For the full details on the iPhone 14, check out our in-depth YouTube video below:

Subscribe to 9to5mac on YouTube for more videos

What do you think about iPhone 14 rumors?

With rumors beginning to paint a clearer picture of what to expect from the iPhone 14 lineup, what are your thoughts on what Apple has in store for us this year? Are you planning to upgrade? If so, what are you upgrading from and what iPhone 14 model might you buy?

Let us know your thoughts down in the comments and be sure to stay tuned to 9to5Mac for more iPhone 14 rumors up until September.

Read more 9to5Mac coverage of the iPhone 14:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: