Apple releases macOS 12.4 beta 2 for developers

Following up on launching the first macOS 12.4 beta for developers and public testers two weeks ago, Apple has seeded the second macOS 12.4 beta today to developers.

macOS 12.4 beta 2 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. The release comes with build number 21F5058e.

We didn’t see much new in the first macOS 12.4 beta but Apple did include a warning that Universal Control functionality will require a Mac to be on the latest beta if an iPad is running iPadOS 15.5.

While Universal Control first officially launched with macOS 12.3, it’s still in “beta” per Apple. We could see further refinements to the feature with the macOS 12.4 beta alongside other new changes and features.

Notice something new in today’s beta? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

