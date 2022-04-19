Beoplay EX wireless earbuds see Bang & Olufesen copy AirPods stem design

Ben Lovejoy

- Apr. 19th 2022 4:38 am PT

Bang & Olufesen Beoplay EX wireless earbuds are a new take on the Beoplay EQ model – but copying the AirPods‘ stem design, with the company citing two benefits …

First, the company says that the new design is comfortable and stable.

Beoplay EX fits. With your lifestyle and your ears. An all-new ergonomic design gives you complete comfort right out of the case, while soft tips let you listen for hours without fatigue. Whether you’re walking, running or jumping, the stick silhouette ensures stability, while staying snug and flush to your ears.

Second, better positioning of the mics.

Carefully positioned to be closer to your mouth, the stick houses six microphones that let you take and make calls with confidence. Background noise? Intelligent beam-forming technology distinguishes between your voice and other sounds, so you’re always crystal clear.

Unlike AirPods, three colors are available.

Beoplay EX creates a statement for the wearer whether they opt for the slick Black Anthracite, opulent Gold Tone or striking Anthracite Oxygen finish. Beoplay EX comes complete with a matching brushed aluminum charging case

Of course, the Beoplay EX offers all the usual features you’d expect, like active noise cancellation with transparency mode, IP57 water resistance, wired and wireless charging, two-device pairing, and touch controls. The company naturally believes that the sound quality significantly outperforms AirPods Pro.

Beoplay EX punches well above its size, with fuller bass and a level of detail that is unbeatable for such a compact form. A 9.2mm driver in each earbud brings the power – everywhere, every time.

More bass, more warmth, more you. Personalise your listening experience with the B&O app. Beosonic equalizer and noise cancellation adjusters give you complete control over how you listen, with just a tap.

Equally unsurprising is the premium price tag of $399. This compares to $249 (or less) for AirPods Pro, and a similar real-world price for Sony’s WF-1000XM4.

