Apple Music launches new DJ mixes with Spatial Audio

Apple Music today launched a new set of DJ mixes recorded in Dolby Atmos, enabling Apple Music subscribers to listen to the mixes in Spatial Audio. You can listen to the first one here. New Spatial Audio mixes will be rolling out every month.

Alongside the launch, Apple is relaunching the ‘One Mix’ series which showcases the best DJs from around the world.

The first Spatial Audio mix is from techno DJ Jeff Mills, entitled Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix.

The service is also debuting 15 new Boiler Room mixes today, which feature live recordings from nightclubs, festivals and raves. These have also been authored in Dolby Atmos for the first time. More will be released across the rest of the year.

As a reminder, Spatial Audio listening is enabled by default when using AirPods and Beats headphones with a W1 or H1 chip, or built-in speakers on newer iPhone, iPad and Mac devices. The head-tracking feature of Spatial Audio for AirPods is optional, and can be enabled or disabled through Control Center.

