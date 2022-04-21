iOS 15: How to switch to Private Browsing on iPhone with Safari

Michael Potuck

- Apr. 21st 2022 12:00 am PT

Safari got an overhaul with iOS 15, and while there are a number of improvements and changes, some features aren’t found where they used to be. Read along for a look at how to switch to iPhone Private Browsing in Safari with iOS 15.

As a refresher, here’s how Apple describes Private Browsing mode:

Safari won’t remember the pages you visited, your search history, or your AutoFill information after you close a tab in Private Browsing Mode.

Private Browsing in iOS 15 may be a “who moved my cheese?” moment for a lot of users as it’s more buried than in iOS 14 and earlier – unless you know the shortcut.

And going beyond what Private Browsing offers, Apple also launched iCloud Private Relay with iOS 15, which is available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Switch to iPhone Private Browsing in Safari with iOS 15

Shortcut

  • On your iPhone running iOS 15, open Safari
  • Do a long-press on the two-square icon in the bottom right corner (top right corner for landscape view)
  • Choose New Private Tab
How to switch to iPhone Private Browsing in iOS 15 - shortcut option

Standard

  • In iOS 15, open Safari
  • Tap the two-square icon in the bottom right corner (top right corner if using landscape view)
  • Tap the “1 Tab” button (or “X Tabs”)
  • Choose Private
  • Tap the + icon in bottom corner
  • You can tell you’re using Private Browsing as the address/search turns dark
  • Follow the same steps and tap Private again to stop using the feature

Here’s how that looks on iPhone:

How to use iPhone Private Browsing in Safari with iOS 15 walkthrough 1 - tap two-square icon, choose "X-tab" button, tap "Private"

Now, just tap the + icon. When using light mode in iOS 15, the address/search bar will turn from white to gray, and when using dark mode, it will turn from gray to black while using iPhone Private Browsing.

