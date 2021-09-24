iPhone: How to set a custom Safari background in iOS 15

One of the big changes with iOS 15 is a totally redesigned Safari. The all-new browser aims to make it easier to use with one hand and offers more customizability. Follow along for how to set a custom iPhone Safari background in iOS 15.

There are quite a few changes with Safari on iPhone in iOS 15. For an in-depth look at all the changes, check out our guide as well as all the best new extensions for Safari:

As for setting a custom iPhone Safari background, it’s a quick and easy change and you can use any of your own images or the new included background wallpapers from Apple.

How to set a custom iPhone Safari background in iOS 15

Open an empty Safari page (tap the two square icon > tap the + icon in bottom corner)

Swipe to the very bottom and tap Edit

Tap the toggle next to Background Image

Tap the + to use your own image or choose from one of the included background wallpapers

Here’s how the process looks:

You can also reorder the sections of the start page or turn them on/off to further customize your setup.

More on Safari in iOS 15

For a closer look at how the new tabs and tab groups work and everything else new in iOS 15’s Safari, check out our full walkthrough in the video and post below:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: