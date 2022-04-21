Thursday’s best deals: M1 MacBook Air $70 off, AirPods Pro from $140, more

Headlining all of Thursday’s best Apple deals, the latest M1 MacBook Air has received a rare Amazon discount. That’s alongside AirPods Pro on sale from $140 and these ongoing Eve smart home markdowns. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air sees rare Amazon discount

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $929. While you would normally pay $999, Apple’s entry-level M1 machine has been sold out for much of the year. So not only does this discount amount to a rare chance to save, but also a $70 savings while marking the best we’ve seen since back in January.

Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

AirPods Pro now on sale from $140

Today only, Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case for $140 in Grade A refurbished condition. Down from the original $249 price tag, you’re looking at the best discount of the year. You can also score a new condition pair of the MagSafe version at Amazon for $174, matching the 2022 low.

In either case, you’re looking at Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds that live up to the AirPods Pro naming scheme. Centered around active noise cancellation, there’s a best-in-class transparency mode as well as Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. The new listing also throws in support for MagSafe charging on top of the Qi and Lightning options. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Eve’s new Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread sees first discount

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Eve smart home accessories headlined by the all-new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $75. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the very first discount on this recently-refreshed addition to the Eve lineup with 25% in savings attached to deliver that all-time low.

Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info.

