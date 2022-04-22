Coinbase CEO calls out Apple’s ‘potential antitrust issues’ over crypto in recent podcast

In an episode of the Superteam Podcast this week, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong called out Apple for its App Store not being crypto-friendly. Armstrong continued to accuse the tech giant of disrupting the company’s product roadmap as well as banning certain app features.

Coinbase, a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform, has over 1.6 million ratings on Apple’s App Store, averaging 4.7 stars. It has over 89 million users worldwide and is the 18th most popular Finance app on the App Store. Despite Apple’s distaste for crypto-based apps, it’s well-used by iPhone users.

“Apple so far has not really played nice with crypto, they’ve actually banned a bunch of features that we would like to have in the app, but they just won’t allow it — so there’s potential antitrust issues there.”

While discussing the influence of Apple in tech, Armstrong mentioned the potential of future smartphones having built-in crypto-specific hardware features. “There’s going to have to be crypto-compatible phones that I think could actually become quite popular in the future.”

