WhatsApp for iOS now supports up to 32 participants group voice calls, Reactions coming soon

The latest version of WhatsApp for iOS is bringing a feature the company teased a week ago. Starting now, users will be able to participe in group voice calls with up to 32 participants. Here’s everything new with this update.

WhatsApp is readying a lot of new features for the coming months, such as Reactions, increased size files users can send, community function, and more. With version 22.8.80 of the app, users will now be able to participate in group voice calls with up to 32 people.

This update includes a redesign interface with a social audio layout, speaker highlight, and waveforms.

In addition, this new version of WhatsApp for iOS has updated design for voice message bubbles and info screens for contacts and groups. There’s also a new tweak when accessing your favorited media in gallery.

It’s important to note that all of these features are now being made available in the app, but they could take a few more weeks to roll out to all users, as it usually happens with WhatsApp new functions.

Apart from these features being released to all users, WABetaInfo recently discovered that the developers are readying Reactions 2.0 to its desktop version. This means that in a future update users will be able to react to a message with any emoji they want.

Last but not least, WhatsApp keeps working on the ability to remove the expiration date of a disappearing message. WABetaInfo explains:

When you keep a message it won’t disappear from the chat after its expiration, but anyone can un-keep it in the case they don’t agree to keep the message in the chat after the expiration. If a message is kept, it means it was a disappearing message converted to a normal message to avoid the expiration. When someone tries to un-keep a message, the message will be immediately deleted for everyone and it disappears from the chat

