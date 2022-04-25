Apple Music and App Store currently facing downtime for some

“Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day,” would sing The Mamas & The Papas – if you are able to check lyrics for songs using Apple Music. Some are experiencing downtime for Apple Music. Not only that, the App Store is also facing an outage this Monday, as 9to5Mac reported earlier today that privacy labels are now missing from apps.

According to Apple System Status page, there are currently two issues on its products. All users are being affected by a problem with the App Store. 9to5Mac was able to confirm two of them: the app crashing and/or without showing privacy labels for apps, while the other issue is with Apple Music.

Apple has acknowledged these issues since 8:41 a.m. PDT, although 9to5Mac readers have had an unreliable experience with Apple Music and the App Store from even earlier.

Some users can’t access Apple Music, share or download songs, and even share lyrics, as you can see in the screenshot below.

For the App Store, it seems Apple is already working on a fix, as you can read more about it here.

Last time Apple faced a big outage was last month, when up to 26 services were down. 9to5Mac will update this story once Apple fixes these issues.

