Apple’s beloved privacy labels missing from the App Store, probably just a bug

Update: A source familiar with the privacy labels missing from the App Store tells 9to5Mac that this bug will will be fixed as soon as possible.

A year and a half ago, Apple’s App Store privacy labels went live. At that time, Apple wanted to provide a more detailed and easy-to-read view of app privacy practices. Now, mysteriously, these labels are all gone from apps on the App Store and the Mac App Store.

As noted by a Twitter user and confirmed by 9to5Mac staff, the privacy labels are gone from apps that previously adopted them.

These privacy “nutrition labels” were first introduced at WWDC 2020, with Apple saying the goal was to better inform consumers of the privacy practices of individual applications. The App Privacy labels are divided into three sections: “data used to track you,” “data linked to you,” and “data not linked to you.”

A transparent overview of an app’s privacy practices is key to building trust with potential users. Developers now have the opportunity to detail their app’s privacy practices right in the App Store for users to review, including the types of data the apps might collect, whether that data is shared with third parties, and the option for users to opt out.

At that time, Apple had emphasized that there are several different pieces of important information that developers should remember while preparing the App Privacy “nutrition labels” for their applications:

Developers should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.

Developers’ answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.

Developers are responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.

@MacRumors @9to5mac @zollotech is it only me or did Apple really remove the privacy labels in the App Store? — Jay San 🇺🇦💙 (@jay_san25) April 25, 2022

