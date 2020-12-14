Apple has made a handful of privacy announcements today. The company is rolling out new ‘App Privacy’ labels in the App Store, providing a more detailed and easy to read view of app privacy practices. It has also refreshed its Privacy webpage with new details and updated its privacy policy. Here is all of the information on today’s changes.

App Privacy labels

Apple began requiring developers to submit their new privacy information to the App Store in order to update their apps on December 8. Now, the new App Privacy labels are officially going live on the App Store for users.

These privacy “nutrition labels” were first introduced at WWDC over the summer, with Apple saying the goal is to better inform consumers of the privacy practices of individual applications. The App Privacy labels are divided into three sections: “data used to track you,” “data linked to you,” and “data not linked to you.”

A transparent overview of an app’s privacy practices is key to building trust with potential users. Developers now have the opportunity to detail their app’s privacy practices right in the App Store for users to review, including the types of data the apps might collect, whether that data is shared with third parties, and the option for users to opt out.

Apple has emphasized that there are several different pieces of important information that developers should remember while preparing the App Privacy “nutrition labels” for their applications:

Developers should identify all possible data collections and uses, even if certain data will be collected and used only in limited situations.

Developers’ answers should follow the App Store Review Guidelines and any applicable laws.

Developers are responsible for keeping your responses accurate and up to date. If your practices change, update your responses in App Store Connect.

Apple says that the new privacy information is required for all apps, including Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. In order to release any updates for their applications, developers will also be required to supply this additional privacy information.

New Apple Privacy website and privacy policy

Apple’s updated privacy policy is designed to be easier for users to digest and it begins broader what Apple thinks of as personal data:

At Apple, we believe strongly in fundamental privacy rights — and that those fundamental rights should not differ depending on where you live in the world. Thatʼs why we treat any data that relates to an identified or identifiable individual or that is linked or linkable to them by Apple as “personal data,” no matter where the individual lives. This means that data that directly identifies you — such as your name — is personal data, and also data that does not directly identify you, but that can reasonably be used to identify you — such as the serial number of your device — is personal data.

The privacy policy includes a detailed description of the following topics:

What Is Personal Data at Apple?

Your Privacy Rights at Apple

Personal Data Apple Collects from You

Personal Data Apple Receives from Other Sources

Appleʼs Use of Personal Data

Appleʼs Sharing of Personal Data

Protection of Personal Data at Apple

Children and Personal Data

Cookies and Other Technologies

Transfer of Personal Data Between Countries

Our Companywide Commitment to Your Privacy

Privacy Questions

You can find Apple’s full updated privacy policy right here. Finally, Apple has updated its Privacy webpage to add additional details on the new privacy features in iOS 14, including the aforementioned App Privacy labels.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: