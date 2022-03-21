PSA: Apple services including iMessage, Apple Music, iCloud, and more are currently down

It’s not just you, multiple Apple services are currently down. According to the Apple System Status page, at least 11 services are facing an outage since 10:32 am PT. Down Detector and many Twitter users pointed out this outage before Apple.

Several 9to5Mac staff members are also struggling with tasks such as searching for artists on Apple Music, sending images on iMessage, accessing iCloud, or the Arcade page on the App Store.

According to a Reddit post, this outage is affecting even more Apple services than we thought such as iCloud.com, developers page, Apple Music Lyrics, Apple Maps, Apple Fitness+, iCloud Private Relay, FaceTime, Apple TV app, and even the Find My network.

In February, an outage affected iCloud servers, FaceTime, and more, but since then the company hasn’t been affected by an interruption on its services. Today’s outage, however, appears to be one of the most widespread outages to happen in a while, impacting Apple’s full range of services.

Here are the services currently down:

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that even Apple corporate and retail internal systems are down too, “limiting remote work and retail operations like product pick-ups and repairs.”

As of now, it’s unclear what’s going on, but we’ll keep updating the story once we hear from Apple.

