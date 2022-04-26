Deals: 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro falls to new low of $250 off, iPhone 12 refurb $480, more

All of today’s best Apple deals have arrived on this fine Tuesday and are headlined by a new low for Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro at $250 off. That’s alongside a 1-day refurbished iPhone 12 discount to $480 and Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread at $70. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro hits new all-time low

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,249. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, this is a new 2022 low at $50 under our previous mention and a grand total of $250 in savings. Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form-factor with a redesign inside and out.

The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year for some added insight.

iPhone 12 sees 1-day Woot refurbished discount to $480

Woot is now rolling out a series of refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch discounts through the end of today. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. Most notably this time around is the unlocked iPhone 12 starting at $480 for the 64GB model in all colorways. Having originally sold for $799, today’s offer is $10 below our previous mention from the beginning of the month and delivering a new all-time low.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available (and discounted via Verizon), those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread sees rare discount

Amazon is now offering the Eve Weather HomeKit Weather Station with Thread for $70. Marking only the second discount to date, this is down from the usual $80 price tag in order to deliver $10 in savings for the first time since January.

Supplementing your Siri setup with hyperlocal readings, Eve Weather can track temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. It sports the brand’s signature aluminum design with e-ink display and an outdoor-ready build thanks to IPX4 water-resistance. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also Thread support to round out the package. Our recent HomeKit Weekly feature takes a better look at the experience, as well.

