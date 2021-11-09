Withings launches Apple Watch competitor with 30-day battery, ECG, Sp02, sleep tracking, more

After first launching in Europe, Withings is out today with its new ScanWatch in the US. The new hybrid smartwatch includes some impressive features like 30-day battery life, activity and sleep tracking, heart health monitoring, breathing disturbances tracking, and more.

For those who prefer an analog-style smartwatch, the Withings ScanWatch is a compelling option with many of the same health features that come with Apple Watch.

ScanWatch features a stainless steel case with physical crown, anti-reflective sapphire display, 50-meter water resistance, and an impressive 30-day battery life.

The new smartwatch is also FDA-cleared and comes with ECG, SpO2, and more heart health monitoring features, breathing disturbances monitoring, sleep tracking, activity monitoring including auto-detection, and more.

For advanced fitness tracking, Withings’ ScanWatch includes Training Mode with 30 activities to measure pace, distance, altitude, and more. You also get Apple Health app compatibility through the Withing Health Mate app – the ScanWatch’s companion app.

Other features include VO2 Max readings, interchangeable bands, and smart notifications on the PMOLED display.

ScanWatch comes with a starting price of $279.95 for the 38mm model and $299.95 for the 42mm version. You can buy the new hybrid smartwatch direct from Withings, on Amazon, and more.

Withings also makes a full lineup of smart health devices that are compatible with Apple Health.

