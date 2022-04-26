Gentler Streak for Apple Watch improves heart rate monitoring, adds widgets for iPhone app

A few weeks after adding non-conventional workouts to its Apple Watch app, Gentler Streak is back with another important update by improving heart rate monitoring during exercises plus bringing the long-awaited widgets support for iPhone users.

Gentler Streak is an Apple Watch workout app that wants to bring compassion to your fitness goals. It was first highlighted by Apple in February during the American Heart Month and 9to5Mac has been covering its updates ever since.

Last time, the app added 12 non-conventional workouts that are not available within the stock Workout app, such as dog walking, shoveling, and mountain biking. With these, Gentler Streak features more than 100 trackable exercises.

Now, the app wants to fill the heart rate blanks your Apple Watch may have when you are working out. Here’s how Gentler Streak explains this feature:

Sometimes, the smartwatch doesn’t get your heart rate (HR) during a workout, or your activity tracker doesn’t save it all to Apple Health, tainting the Activity Path’s accuracy. To minimize that effect, we now efficiently source the missing HR from the available data. It may cause a slight change in your Activity Path.

Not only that, Gentler Streak now brings two kind of widgets for its iPhone app by showing your current body fitness on the home screen. The Daily Condition indicator comes in the form of a small and medium-size widget.

Version 2.2.1 of Gentler Streak is already available on the App Store here. The app is free to download but requires a subscription to take full advantage of it. Premium costs $6.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year.

