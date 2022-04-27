Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet hits $48 in today’s best deals, plus Magic Keyboard and more

Halfway through the week, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with Apple’s new Find My-enabled MagSafe Leather Wallet at $48 leading the way. That’s alongside some rare Apple Magic Keyboard discounts from $88, and well as the latest batch of Anker iPhone accessories from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Find My support headlines Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet at $48

Following the official iPhone 13 case deals that went live to start the week, Amazon now offers the Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $48 in several styles. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at 20% off. We’ve only seen it sell for less once during a 1-day sale, for comparison.

Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model, and then head below for more.

Apple Magic Keyboards see rare discounts

Amazon is now offering the Apple Magic Keyboard for $88. Normally fetching $99, this is the first discount in over a year with today’s offer beating that previous mention by $2 in order to mark the best price since 2020. Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package.

While the price cuts aren’t quite as notable, Amazon is also marking down Apple’s newer Mac accessories outfitted with the Touch ID modules. Both of its latest Magic Keyboards are down to some of the lowest prices to date and either marking new Amazon lows or the second-best discounts yet. The compact Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is sitting at $143 from its usual $149 price tag to mark a new low while the extended number pad version is down to $175. These are much the same as the lead deal, just with Touch ID in the upper right corner.

Save on Anker iPhone accessories from $13

Also headlining all of the action on Wednesday, Anker is now launching its latest Amazon storefront sale. This time around there’s a whole series of charging accessories in the spotlight. Leading the way, Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank is on sale for $60. Marking only the second discount of the year, this is down from $70 and delivering quite the rare chance to save period.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with new Razer Streaming gear: Key Light Chroma, Audio Mixer, Seiren BT [Video]

TP-Link Deco XE75 review: Wi-Fi 6E mesh in an easy-to-use package [Video]

Review: SteelSeries cuts weight with the Aerox 5 and 9 Wireless MOBA/MMO gaming mice

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: