Apple Self Service Repair store now available, allowing customers to repair their own iPhones for the first time

Apple today launched the Self Service Repair Store, allowing iPhone customers in the United States access to parts and manual that they can use to repair their own devices.

The new store enables repairs of iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 components, including display, battery and camera replacements. Apple also said it will launch Mac self-service repairs later this year.

The tools and parts available through the Self Service Repair Store are the same as what Apple’s own repair teams are given access to. A complete kit of tools can be rented for a week, priced at $49. These toolkits include the necessary press, screw bits, protective covers and other materials required to carry out the repair professionally. Individual tools can also be purchased separately, to keep.

Pricing of parts vary, depending on the repair and device type. For example, an iPhone 13 Pro display repair bundle is priced at $269. A battery bundle is $71. For context, you can actually get your iPhone battery serviced through Apple for slightly less money; only $69. An Apple screen replacement service of an iPhone 13 costs $279, only $10 more than the Self Service cost.

However, the numbers may make more sense when you account for the returned part credit. For most repairs, when you have completed the procedure, Apple invites you to return the old components back to Apple where they will be recycled. Customers receive a partial refund credit for doing this. For an iPhone 13 Pro screen and battery repair, that credit is worth about $33.60 and $24.15 respectively. This would bring total effective cost of the self-service battery repair to $46.85, below the price to get Apple to service it for you.

Here are Apple’s instructions if you are interested in carrying out a self-service repair. Firstly, customers are indicated to read the repair manual for the corresponding product. Repair manuals are published for free on this page.

After reading the manual, visit the self-service website and order the necessary parts. Parts purchases are tied to the IMEI number of the device you intend to repair.

The Self Service Repair Store is operated by a third-party company, who is authenticated by Apple to sell only genuine Apple equipment.

