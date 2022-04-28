How to check if your Apple Watch Series 3 is eligible for a free screen replacement

Have an Apple Watch Series 3 with a cracked screen? The repair may be covered under an ongoing service program. Follow along for how to check Apple Watch free screen replacement eligibility.

In 2019, Apple first announced its screen replacement program for Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watches that have specific screen damage to receive a replacement at no cost.

Since then, coverage for Series 2 models has lapsed, but the program still offers free screen replacements for eligible Series 3 aluminum watches until roughly September 2022.

The program doesn’t include coverage for physical damage from drops and other accidents but rather covers a defect where a fine crack occurs around the edge of the screen (shown above).

Here’s how Apple describes the defect:

Apple has determined that, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. The crack may begin on one side and then may continue around the screen as shown in the images.

How to check Apple Watch free screen replacement eligibility

If you’re unsure, confirm you have a Series 3 Aluminum Apple Watch (double-check on the back of your watch or read more here) Compare your cracked screen with the images and description above The service program covers both 38 and 42mm Series 3 aluminum models including the Nike+ Apple Watch models for up to 3 years after the orignal purchase Reach out to Apple Support or take your Apple Watch to an Apple Store or authorized service provider to confirm if it is eligible for a free screen replacement

More details

Apple says affected Series 3 watches were sold up to September 2019, meaning this service program is open until September 2022 given the 3 year coverage.

If you choose to mail in your Apple Watch for service, don’t forget to unpair it and remove your Apple Watch band.

Apple also says it may limit the service program repairs to the original country/region of purchase and that it doesn’t extend the normal warranty coverage of the wearable.

