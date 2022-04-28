Tim Cook: Record number of iPhone upgrades in Q2, ‘double digit’ growth in Android converts

Following Apple’s record-setting Q2 2022 earnings release, Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC to offer some additional details. According to Cook, the iPhone attracted a “record level” of upgraders during the quarter, and the number of people switching from Android to iPhone also grew.

Speaking to CNBC, Cook said that the iPhone 13 cycle has proven to “clearly be a strong cycle” for Apple. iPhone revenue grew from $47.88 billion in the same quarter a year ago to $50.57 billion in Q2 2022, an increase of 5% year over year.

CNBC reports:

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the iPhone business had a successful quarter with “switchers,” or people who previously had an Android phone but decided to buy an iPhone. “We had a record level of upgraders during the quarter and we grew switchers, strong double digits,” Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC’s Steve Kovach. “It’s clearly a strong cycle,” Cook said.

Apple no longer reports unit sales for any of its products, so we don’t know just how many iPhone units Apple sold during the quarter. It’s also important to note that iPhone growth came amid ongoing supply chain issues, although Apple has weathered those struggles relatively well in regard to the iPhone.

Apple also said its active install base of all product categories hit a new all-time high during Q2 2022.

You can find our full breakdown of Apple’s earnings right here.

