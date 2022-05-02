Apple needs to show some love for the old watch faces with watchOS 9

We’re a month away from WWDC when Apple will unveil the next major updates to its operating systems – including watchOS. While some users are certainly hoping for new features and even new watch faces with watchOS 9, I just wish Apple would show some love for the old watch faces in the Apple Watch operating system.

I’ve been using Apple Watch for years now, and one of my favorite features is the ability to customize it with different watch faces. With watchOS 8, users have over 40 styles that can be customized any way they want, resulting in even more combinations of watch faces.

Over the years, Apple Watch has evolved in many ways. It has gotten faster and has also been slightly redesigned with larger screens. Although Apple has introduced some new watch faces to take advantage of the new hardware, the old watch faces are still there – and unfortunately, they look exactly as they did when they were introduced.

The Siri watch face, introduced in 2017 with watchOS 4, was one of my favorites. It automatically decides what to show you, such as the weather, stocks, home automations, alarms, reminders, and more based on how you use your iPhone and Apple Watch. It’s super convenient for a smartwatch.

However, this watch face has been all but abandoned by Apple. It was never updated to include more complications, support for more apps, or even to show more information on larger screens. It’s the same watch face created with Apple Series 3 in mind but now expanded for the Apple Watch Series 7 giant screen.

And just like this one, there are other watch faces that are still available in watchOS in the same situation. They just look outdated on today’s hardware. Wouldn’t it be great if these watch faces were updated with a more modern look?

watchOS 9 might fix this

Luckily, there seems to be hope for users who, like me, believe that the old watch faces still have the potential to shine on modern Apple Watch models. According to a recent report, Apple has been working to refresh many of the Apple Watch faces with watchOS 9.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also heard from sources that the next version of watchOS will feature a Low Power Mode that, unlike Power Reserve Mode, will save some battery without shutting down all Apple Watch apps and features. This is something that other smartwatches already offer and is quite useful for extending battery life without having to give up on smart features.

But what about you? Are there any old watch faces that you’d like Apple to revamp? Let me know in the comments below.

