Apple Store unionization efforts continue as employees in Maryland begin the process

The feeling of unionizing is spreading through Apple retails as employees from a third store launched a union drive this Tuesday. The employees at Maryland’s Towson Mall say they want a voice on COVID-19 safety, scheduling, pay, and other topics, according to a news story.

The Washington Post reports that a group of Apple employees in Maryland has been “drumming up support for nearly a year in coordination with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, two employees and a union organizer said.”

The group says they have signatures from more than 65% of employees of this Apple Store, giving them a “supermajority” that would be difficult for the company to overcome.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Atlanta workers of an Apple Store became the first to file for a union vote – previously, the employees from the Grand Central Apple Store in New York City also were seeking a better living wage and unionizing plans. Although Apple didn’t provide a comment on this new union drive from Maryland, the company gave a statement from the Atlanta case:

We are fortunate to have incredible retail team members and we deeply value everything they bring to Apple. We are pleased to offer very strong compensation and benefits for full time and part time employees, including health care, tuition reimbursement, new parental leave, paid family leave, annual stock grants and many other benefits.

This union drive in Maryland sent a letter to Apple’s CEO Tim Cook of their intention to organize as the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (AppleCORE)

In the letter seen by 9to5Mac, the AppleCORE organization of the Maryland Apple Store says they “have come together as a union because of a deep love of our role as workers within the company and out of care for the company itself.”

“As our store approaches its 20th year anniversary we think about the history of this company and how we have always been different; because we have always thought differently. Today we are asking you to do the same and to pledge not to use your resources to engage in an anti-union campaign to dissuade us. We ask that you voluntarily recognize our union so we can begin working together as equals in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration. To be clear, the decision to form a union is about us as workers gaining access to rights that we do not currently have.”

9to5Mac will report back once the story develops and Apple retail employees progress on their unionizing process.

