Deals: Mac Studio sees first discount, AirPods Max $100 off, Star Wars Day sales, more

Today is May the 4th! And while you’ll find all of the best Star Wars Day deals right here, we’re rounding up the best markdowns that the Apple side of the galaxy has to offer. Leading the way is the first Mac Studio discount at $100 off. That’s alongside AirPods Max and a Nomad Apple accessory sale, too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio sees very first discount

Apple’s entirely new desktop macOS machine has been out in the wild for over a month now, and today we’re finally seeing the very first discount go live. Courtesy of trusted retailer Expercom, you can now score a $100 discount on the new Mac Studio. Dropping down to $1,899 for the M1 Max 10-core 32GB model, this has been the only way to save some actual cash on the latest Mac since its debut.

Apple’s all-new Mac Studio arrives as the most powerful M1 machine yet thanks to a series of redesigns both inside and out. For starters, there is the much taller form-factor that sits in the same footprint as Apple’s other desktop headless Macs. That enables a wide array of I/O like four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, and more. Then there’s the M1 Max chip and its 10-core design at the center of the package for improved performance. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

AirPods Max are now $100 off in several styles

Amazon now offers Apple’s AirPods Max in four colorways for $449. Matching the second-best price of the year courtesy of the retailer, you can save $100 off the usual $549 price tag. Today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention from well over a month ago and applies to nearly all of the colorways instead of a select few styles.

Centered around an H1 chip, AirPods Max also rock active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s offer finally makes Apple’s flagship listening experience more affordable than before. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

Nomad takes 20% off signature leather Apple accessories

Nomad is getting in on the Mother’s Day savings today with the launch of a new 20% off sale. One of the more recent additions to the Nomad stable and a personal favorite, our top pick is any of the new Nomad Modern Leather iPhone 13 series cases. Dropped down to $48, this is only the second price cut of the year from the usual $60 going rate and a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention.

Covering your new iPhone 13 in a Horween leather build, this case will develop a rugged patina over time and features 10-foot drop protection on top of MagSafe compatibility. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for a closer look at what to expect.

