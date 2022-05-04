Microsoft updates Xbox app to let users share game content in Snapchat-like Stories

Microsoft announced its latest update to the Xbox app for both iOS and Android. Xbox users in Australia now have new ways to share their favorite gaming content with Snapchat-like stories. They’ll be able to create, share, and view their friend’s stories from within the Xbox app.

Stories will let you express your gaming skills and keep your friends updated on what you’ve been playing. Your stories can include game clips, screenshots, achievements, and more within the Xbox community. The update also lets you reply to other gamers’ stories with a message or reaction.

The stories channel is located right on the home screen of the Xbox app. To create a story, click the + button on your gamertag located within the stories channel, and then select the game clip, screenshot, or achievement that you want to post from the gallery. Once selected, you will go to a story preview page where you can choose to add a caption to your post and then click the post button located on the bottom right.

Unlike Snapchat, stories on the Xbox app will last for 72 hours. Any content you share can be found in your profile’s activity feed.

The tech giant also updated the app to let users add priority tags with Quality of Service (QoS) tagging; this update sets priority to outbound traffic like chats, streaming, and multiplayer. It protects the gaming experience from connection issues during high traffic times on the network.

In the Settings app under General, Network settings, Advanced settings you’ll see a new button for QoS Tagging Settings. Under QoS Tagging Settings, there are two options: DSCP Tagging Enabled and WMM Tagging Enabled.

The updates are only available in Australia at the moment but are expanding to additional regions soon.

