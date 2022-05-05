Ulysses 26 brings modernized WordPress integration and more blogging tools

Three months after its latest update, the writing app Ulysses is now in version 26 with a handful of new features for those who are using the software to publish blog posts from it. Here’s what’s new for the Mac and iOS versions of the app.

For the Mac app, Ulysses 26 adds a permanently visible counter in the editor. In addition, it optimizes the flow for publishing blog posts, brings a dedicated publishing button and publishing preview, as well as a modernizes the WordPress integration using the WordPress REST API.

The iOS version of Ulysses also shares three of the news announced for the Mac app. Here are them:

Optimized the flow for publishing blog posts

Added a dedicated publishing menu and publishing preview

Modernized the WordPress integration using the WordPress REST API

Ulysses is an app that helps you focus on your writing more than anything. It syncs between all your devices, and it’s one of the easiest ways to jump from your iPhone to your iPad, and then to the Mac to continue a project.

With update 25 launched in February, Ulysses on iPad and iPhone started to support third-party font apps like Creative Cloud or iFont. Whether users have these apps installed, they are able to make use of the provided fonts in the Ulysses editor for writing, which means you can have that specific font you love in all your projects.

Ulysses is a free app that offers a subscription plan to unlock all of its features. A monthly subscription is $5.99 and a yearly subscription is $49.99. Students can use the app at a discounted price of $11.99 per six months. The discount is granted from within the app.

For existing subscribers, Ulysses 26 is a free update through the App Store.

What do you think of these new features? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

