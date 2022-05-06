Apple’s Senior Director of Global Privacy to speak on privacy and data protection at conference

Jane Horvath, Apple’s Senior Director of Global Privacy, is speaking at the Computers, Privacy, and Data Protection (CPDP) conference. The event takes place May 23-25 in Brussels, Belgium, in which Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Meta are among the sponsors.

Horvath will speak on Tuesday the 24th in a session called “The future of privacy. How is multistakeholderism shaping privacy worldwide?” There are not too many details on what she’ll cover, but one can imagine it’ll be something of interest.

The Apple executive hasn’t spoken at many events in her nearly eleven-year tenure with the tech giant. Her last speaking engagement was over two years ago at the CES 2020 event where she discussed Apple’s views on consumer privacy.

CEO Tim Cook has also been vocal about privacy for years. Recently, the company has been raising its objections to allow side-loading under the EU’s Digital Markets Act. Under this act, Apple may have to allow users the choice to install apps from outside its App Store. With the amount of personal information users keep on their iPhones, Apple has stated that side-loading would only increase security risks.

Horvath has been working at Apple since September of 2011, after working as the Global Privacy Counsel at Google. In her role, she’s responsible for Apple’s compliance with global privacy laws and works on developing issues related to the topic.

9to5Mac’s Take

I hope to see a recording of Horvath’s session, as it’s sure to cover some hot topics regarding privacy and data protection. I can imagine she’ll cover areas like side-loading or possibly App Tracking Transparency (ATT). Apple’s views on customer privacy and data protection aren’t secret and I’m interested to hear what Horvath will say in a few weeks. What matters do you think she’ll cover at the event?

