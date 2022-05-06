Special edition Paria Farzaneh Powerbeats Pro now available

Allison McDaniel

- May. 6th 2022 8:52 am PT

0

Apple has collaborated with English-Iranian fashion designer Paria Farzaneh on a special edition pair of Powerbeats Pro – the yellow and purple design showcases the London-based designer’s unique style. These earbuds are exclusively on sale through Canadian-based retailer, SSENSE.

Aside from the design, the earbuds come with four sets of black silicone ear tips for alternative sizing. The Powerbeats Pro also feature Apple’s H1 chip, along with Audio Sharing and Find My capabilities. As they are three-year old earbuds, it still includes a USB-A cable for charging. Inside the box, customers will also receive a set of special Paria Farzaneh stickers.

While Powerbeats Pro are regularly on sale for under $200, you can purchase these limited edition earbuds for $250. The Beats by Dr. Dre x Paria Farzaneh edition earbuds are only on sale for a short time, so buy them while you can.

It’s odd that Apple continues to release special editions of three-year old earbuds, probably because they’re the most expensive in the Beats lineup. Just a couple months ago, the tech giant celebrated the NBA’s 75th anniversary with another special edition of Powerbeats Pro. I know there are people out there who prefer the over-the-ear style, but isn’t it time for an update? I’m looking at you, Apple.

However, Beats Studio Buds and Beats Fit Pro are still new options in the lineup and will probably have their own special editions before you know it.

Anyway, what do you think of this edition? Or of Powerbeats Pro in general? Let us know if you plan on buying these.

