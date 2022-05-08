Best iPhone 13 cases [Updated: CASETiFY Star Wars, Italian leather, machined metal, more]

The best iPhone 13 cases are all ready and waiting down below with a series of fresh new releases that have launched over the last few months. Our 2021-2022 roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases has now been updated with some new designs and brands to keep your most important Apple EDC safe and looking its best. Alongside some collections from some of the big third-party brands and all of Apple’s latest colorways for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini, our updated 2022 list of the most reliable and interesting iPhone covers awaits after the fold. It will give purchasers a better idea of what’s out there in just about every price range — from premium leather sheaths to more affordable covers you can match with your outfits — alongside a series of hands-on reviews detailing the user experience. All of those are joined by some screen protectors options as well. Head below for a closer look at our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases.

Best iPhone 13 cases

(Update 5/08 4:45 a.m.): Our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases has once again been updated with a series of new models that have released over the last few months including the latest capsule collection from CASETiFY that debuted just ahead of the Stars Wars Day May the 4th celebrations (here’s our hands-on review) and more. Spigen has unleashed its very first high-end offering wrapped in full grain Italian Genoma leather and accented with diamond-cut, anodized metal hardware while Twelve South has now unveiled some new spring colorways of its iPhone 13 SurfacePad folio case. All of those are also joined by the gorgeous SANDMARC MagSafe leather case that delivers unique and robust gunmetal aluminum machined threading surrounding the camera array that both looks great and supports the brand’s lens attachments (if you’re not already familiar with the brand, this case is a must-see for iPhoneographers or otherwise.)

Be sure to keep an eye out for the 'Tested:' links found below. These links will bring you over to the hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys features where we have taken a closer look at many of these cases below to dish up more details on the user experience and details

Apple has now unleashed iPhone 13 with a similar form factor, smaller notch (sort of), a speedy A15 processor, and more, with new accessories, cases, covers, wallets, and screen protectors all now arriving. Whether it’s something to safeguard the new display on your iPhone 13 Pro model device until your ideal accessory hits store shelves, some permanent protection for the job site, or the perfect new wallet case, this is the place to browse the best iPhone 13 cases out there from the most trustworthy brands in the space alongside some particularly budget-friendly options, and more.

Apple iPhone 13 cases

***Note: Apple’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new iPhone 13 cases from $49: iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe / iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe / iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe

iPhone 13 Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 mini Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Clear Case with MagSafe $49 Also now on Amazon



iPhone 13 mini Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Silicone Case with MagSafe $49

iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case with MagSafe $49 Also now on Amazon



iPhone 13 mini Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe $59

iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe $59 Also now on Amazon



Featured Product: dbrand iPhone 13 cases

Like the name implies, the dbrand Grip is a super grippy case for your iPhone 13. This is all thanks to the “thousands of microscopic ridges” adorning the surface of the rubberized bumper, as described by dbrand. It features clicky buttons and a tapered lip to protect your precious iPhone 13 Pro camera array… all without adding bulk to the 2mm thin profile. The MagSafe-compatible iPhone 13 cases also feature a 10-foot impact rating and are customizable with any of dbrand’s skins and tempered glass screen protectors.

dbrand iPhone 13 Pro Max Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 Pro Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 Grip Case $45

dbrand iPhone 13 mini Grip Case $45

Featured Product: Journey

Journey has now unveiled its new iPhone 13 cases for Apple’s latest handsets. The boutique Australian tech accessories brand has crafted “ecologically-conscious cases with full-grained European leather, equipping iPhone 13 users with a highly protective and functional case that makes a starkly sophisticated impression.” A strong magnetic ring is in place to support Apple’s MagSafe system with design inspiration from the “classic bronze veneer of the Australian outback.”

Journey Leather Case $50

Caseology



Spigen iPhone 13 cases

Spigen iPhone 13 cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 mini cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…

Spigen iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $14 Rugged Armor, Thin Fit, Liquid Air Armor, Ultra Hybrid Mag, Ultra Hybrid, Tough Armor, and more…



Tested: Giving Spigen’s new $150 Italian leather MagSafe iPhone 13 case a run for its money

Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion

Tested: Spigen’s iPhone 13 Ultra Hybrid Mag is one of the best clear cases yet, now at $19

CYRILL (Spigen sister brand)

The new CYRILL iPhone 13 case lineup is now live on Amazon and you’ll find some highlight models listed below, along with everything else right here.

CYRILL Classic 13 Pro Max Charm $26

CYRILL Cecile Flower 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Black 13 Pro $19

Leather Brick Cream 13 Pro $19

CYRILL Cecile Flower 13 $19



Tested: Hands-on with CYRILL’s $19 MagSafe vegan leather iPhone 13 case

ESR

ESR iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max



Moment

Simple Clear iPhone 13 Case $50

Moment iPhone 13 cases $50

Premium Leather $60



Tested: Moment’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases are a must-have for mobile photographers

Nomad

Nomad Horween leather iPhone 13 Modern Case $60

Nomad Horween leather Modern Folio $80

Nomad Sport Case $40



Tested: Nomad’s iPhone 13 MagSafe cases continue to be the best leather covers around

Tested: Nomad’s new Sport iPhone 13 MagSafe cases deliver eye-catching gloss finishes

Peak Design

Peak Design Everyday Case $40

Peak Design Everyday Loop Case $50

“… It’s like a tuxedo for your phone – a tuxedo with a slim 2.4mm profile and protective rubberized bumper, all wrapped in beautiful nylon canvas shell. But what truly sets the Everyday Case apart is the brilliant magnetic/mechanical lock that’s built right into it.”

Tested: Peak Design’s canvas iPhone 13 case and ecosystem of MagSafe accessories

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 cases are now available for pre-order with October shipping dates. Both the LeatherSafe Pocket Book and the LeatherSafe Luxury Book, now with MagSafe accommodation, are marked down by $10 with an additional 15% using the code below:

***Get 15% off at checkout using code PQ15



SANDMARC iPhone 13 cases

SANDMARC Leather iPhone 13 cases $50

SANDMARC is now offering 9to5Toys readers an exclusive $5 off the Pro Leather cases on review down below using code 9TO5TOYS at checkout.

The premium buttons caps and premium leather make the SANDMARC leather and metal iPhone 13 case one of the most attractive solutions I have come across to date from any brand.

Incipio



Tested: Incipio’s Slim iPhone 13 clear case protects against 14-foot drops and bacteria build-up

Coach



Tested: Is Coach’s luxurious pebbled leather iPhone 13 Wrap Case worth the price tag?

CASETiFY

CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection includes themed iPhone 13 cases for the first time

CASETiFY launches new Peanuts collection with Snoopy iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe wallets, more

CASETiFY SpongeBob iPhone 13 cases are here

The new CASETiFY iPhone 13 lineup has arrived across 4 different models and a number of unique designs with custom options ready and waiting. You’ll also find the Re/CASETiFY for iPhone 13, “a one of a kind innovative material made out of your used phone cases, manufacturing scraps and plant-derived bio-plastics. All Re/CASETiFY cases are designed to protect your phone from drops up to 9.8ft.”

Impact Crush Case from $50 Available in 4 Matte colorways (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue,

Coral White, Seaweed Black) and 2 Sheer bumpers (Black, Clear)

Ultra Impact Crush Case from $50 Available in 4 Matte colorways (Mollusc Purple, Vapor Blue,

Coral White, Seaweed Black) and 4 Sheer bumpers (Seaweed Black, Vapor Blue, Black, Clear)

Impact Case from $50 Available in 18 Sheer, Clear, Matte, and Glitter colorways

Ultra Impact Case from $60 Available in 11 Sheer, Clear, and Matte colorways





Tested: Is CASETiFY’s anti-microbial iPhone 13 MagSafe Impact Case worth the $70 price tag?

Tested: Customizing your very own CASETiFY Player Patch ‘Squid Game’ iPhone case

Tested: A closer look at the terrifyingly adorable death doll CASETiFY Squid Game iPhone Case

Totallee iPhone 13 cases:

All of the Totallee iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases are also now available on Amazon.

Get 20% off all Totallee iPhone 13 cases with this promo code.

Totalllee iPhone 13 cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 mini cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee 13 Pro cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent

Totalllee Pro Max cases from $39 Matte finish and Transparent





Tested: Totallee clear iPhone 13 case offers logo-free and near-weightless minimalism at its best

elago

The elago iPhone 13 case collection includes new MagSafe silicone models in multiple colors, the Pebble Case with an exterior coating mixed with real stone, and more:



Ringke

Ringke iPhone 13 mini cases from $10 Air-S, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…

Ringke iPhone 13 Pro Max cases from $10 Magnetic, Extreme Tough, Onyx Design, Clear Hard, Translucent, and much more…



Case-Mate iPhone 13 cases

Case-Mate MagSafe Twinkle Stardust $50

Case-Mate MagSafe Soap Bubble $50

Case-Mate Tough Print – Cute as Dumpling $40

Case-Mate Twinkle Stardust w/ Micropel $40

Case-Mate Soap Bubble w/ Micropel $40

And much more…



OtterBox

The new OtterBox lineup of iPhone 13 cases and accessories is now available for purchase. You’ll find new model options across its usual stable of designs and styles including OtterBox MagSafe cases and much more:



Tested: OtterBox’s iPhone 13 antimicrobial case with removable PopSocket grip

Tested: Is OtterBox’s luxurious leather Strada iPhone 13 wallet case worth the price with no MagSafe?

LifeProof

LifeProof has now unveiled its fresh new sustainable lineup of accessories for Apple’s latest. The new LifeProof iPhone 13 cases feature “durable ocean-based recycled plastic” while introducing MagSafe capabilities to both the NËXT and SEE models:



Tested: Give back to charity with LifeProof’s recycled SEE MagSafe iPhone 13 cases

Twelve South

Twelve South BookBook from $70

SurfacePad for iPhone 13 $50



Tested: Twelve South brings MagSafe to its best-in-class iPhone 13 BookBook case

A fresh version of the brand’s legendary BookBook, now compatible with Apple MagSafe Charger and your favorite MagSafe accessories. BookBook for iPhone streamlines your everyday carry by combining a wallet and iPhone case into a little luxurious leather book.

Oakywood iPhone 13 case gifts

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Cherry $45

Oakywood Wooden MagSafe Case for iPhone 13 in Walnut $45



Tested: Oakywood’s MagSafe case wraps your iPhone 13 in natural walnut or cherry wood

Tested: Hands-on with Oakywood’s 15W wireless wooden magnetic Qi charger

Smartish

Smartish Gripmunk $20

Smartish Gripzilla $25

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 $20

Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 $25

Smartish Crossbody Dancing Queen Wallet $30

Plus even more Smartish iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, Pro, and Pro Max cases and styles right here.



Caudabe

Caudabe’s iPhone 13 collection is now live: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.



Speck’s best iPhone 13 cases

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup is now live: iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Presidio2 Grip Compatible with MagSafe from $50

Presidio2 Pro Compatible with MagSafe $54

Presidio Perfect-Clear Compatible with MagSafe $50

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Grips Compatible with MagSafe $55

Presidio Perfect-Clear with Impact Geometry from $45

Presidio Perfect-Clear Ombre from $45



Tested: Is Speck’s new clear MagSafe Presidio iPhone 13 case worth the price tag?

Casely

Casely’s new iPhone 13 battery cases with wild designs and wireless charging

Casely has now introduced the new Swatch It Up Patchwork Bandana Case starting from $30.

The new Casely iPhone 13 cases have arrived. Casely’s range of wild patterns and fun designs for Apple’s new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are now available for purchase:

Casely Bold + MagSafe Case and more from $40



Survivor

Survivor has now unleashed its new iPhone 13 cases with MagSafe, military protection and even some affordable clear options to show off Apple’s new iPhone colorways.



JETech’ best iPhone 13 cases

The new JETeach options have arrived and we are now tracking up to $7 or more than 50% off its iPhone 13 silicone and bumper cases:



SUPCASE



Amazon Basics iPhone 13 cases



Bellroy

Bellroy Phone Case $45

Bellroy Phone Case 3 Card $79

Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet $99



Raptic



Velvet Caviar

Velvet Caviar’s wild designs and patterns are now live for iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. You can browse through all of the charging cases, see-through covers, and more right here, and don’t forget about our exclusive discount code below:

Use code 9to5Mac at checkout to knock 10% off any order

DODOcase

DODOcase Durable Wallet $50

Shockproof CardCase $45

Lorna iPhone Wallet Case $75

All-Leather Angle View $65

Custom iPhone 13 Case from $55



Nodus

Nodus iPhone 13 leather Shell Case 4 with MagSafe $73 (Reg. $70)



ZAGG’s best iPhone 13 cases

ZAGG’s new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max cases and screen protectors are now available for purchase.

ZAGG Milan Snap Case Rose/Gold $50

ZAGG Vancouver Snap Black $60

ZAGG Brooklyn Snap Black $60

ZAGG Glass Elite VisionGuard $50

ZAGG Glass Elite Privacy 360 $60

And much more…

Catalyst

Catalyst Influence Series MagSafe Case $40

Catalyst Vibe Series MagSafe Case $50

Plus more sizes and models right here…

MUJJO

Full Leather Wallet Case from $50

Full Leather Case from $45

Mous

Mous Limitless 4.0 $60 Speckle, Walnut, Aramid Fibre, Bamboo and Pearl

Mous Infinity $60 Grey and Slate

Mous Clarity $60

iPhone 13 Screen Protectors

Best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 13: power banks, stands, mounts, more

