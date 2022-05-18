Apple releases first macOS 12.5 and macOS 11.6.7 betas ahead of WWDC

Following the public release of macOS 12.4 with support for the first Studio Display webcam fix and over 50 security updates, Apple has released the first macOS 12.5 beta with WWDC just a few weeks away.

macOS 12.5 beta 1 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. Today’s beta comes with build number 21G5027d.

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if any notable new features arrive with the latest release.

Unless we see an overlap between the macOS 12.5 and first macOS 13 beta, it could be a short testing period with WWDC 2022 kicking off in less than three weeks on June 6.

The first macOS 12.5 beta comes after macOS 12.4 arrived with the Studio Display webcam fix, new features for the Podcasts app, and over 50 security fixes.

Apple has also launched the first beta for macOS 11.6.7.

