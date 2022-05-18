Apple releases first macOS 12.5 and macOS 11.6.7 betas ahead of WWDC

Michael Potuck

- May. 18th 2022 10:19 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Following the public release of macOS 12.4 with support for the first Studio Display webcam fix and over 50 security updates, Apple has released the first macOS 12.5 beta with WWDC just a few weeks away.

macOS 12.5 beta 1 is now available via OTA for developers already enrolled in the beta as well as being available soon from Apple’s Developer website. Today’s beta comes with build number 21G5027d.

We’ll be keeping an eye out to see if any notable new features arrive with the latest release.

Unless we see an overlap between the macOS 12.5 and first macOS 13 beta, it could be a short testing period with WWDC 2022 kicking off in less than three weeks on June 6.

The first macOS 12.5 beta comes after macOS 12.4 arrived with the Studio Display webcam fix, new features for the Podcasts app, and over 50 security fixes.

Apple has also launched the first beta for macOS 11.6.7.

Notice something new in today’s betas? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

macOS Monterey

macOS Monterey

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12