Friday’s best deals: iPhone SE 3 includes free AirPods 3, 10.2-inch iPad $59 off, more

All of this weekend’s best deals are now on tap and headlined by an iPhone SE 3 pre-paid bundle at $429 with AirPods 3 and more. That’s alongside Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad at $59 off and a weekend Anker MagSafe accessory sale from $16. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone SE 3 pre-paid bundle includes AirPods 3 and more

As we head into the weekend, Visible is relaunching one of its most popular promotions of the year and bundling Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 with AirPods 3 and a $200 gift card of your choice. All of that drops down to the handset’s usual price of $429, scoring you $808 in total value at nearly half the cost. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock-in the sale.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

Save up to $59 on Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is now discounting all configurations of Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad starting at $309 shipped. You’ll find everything from the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model all the way up to the elevated 256GB capacity at $50 off. Not to mention, new Amazon all-time lows on cellular models at $59 off.

Regardless of which model you opt for, these all deliver Apple’s latest entry-level iPad experience that comes powered by the new A13 Bionic chip. Said to be 20% faster than its predecessor, that extra power enters in some additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Anker’s weekend sale discounts MagSafe gear from $16

Following up its broader sale from earlier in the week, Anker is celebrating Friday by rolling out a collection of new discounts via its Amazon storefront. This time around putting MagSafe gear in the spotlight, you’ll be able to save on iPhone 12 and 13 series accessories starting at $16. Leading the way is the Anker MagGo MagSafe Charging Car Mount at $70. Down from $80, this is one of the first markdowns of the year, the lowest in months, and a rare $10 off.

Featuring a more premium build than its other MagSafe car mounts, the Anker MagGo version packs an adjustable design that rests on your dashboard. It can dish out 7.5W of power to your device, with a magnetic pad resting on an adjustable arm. You can see why we recommend it despite the steep price tag in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max Review: Turtle Beach cranks up battery life and compatibility [Video]

Review: Wyze Lock Bolt delivers an affordable Bluetooth fingerprint deadbolt [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: