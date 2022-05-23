Instagram announces visual refresh with brighter icon, new typography, no iPad app

Instagram, the photo-sharing social network that lacks the resources required to develop an iPad app, is now introducing a visual refresh to its app. Apart from a brighter icon, the company has also developed its own typography, while highlighting its focus on creators.

“Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modeling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colors, is the foundation of our complete color system,” says Instagram in a press release. “Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings.”

With new typography, Instagram Sans will be used from billboards to websites. The company wants to showcase its distinct identity through the typeface. Users will be able to take advantage of it on Stories and Reels.

“While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible. We partnered with language experts around the world to adapt the typeface to global scripts including Arabic, Thai and Japanese. We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose.”

Last but not least, Instagram says this new design “puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression” by showcasing full-screen imagery. This is not the first time – and certainly not the last – that the company says its focus is on creators. The Head of the app, Adam Mosseri, highlights this almost weekly.

Unfortunately, while Instagram seems to keep improving and refreshing its identity, a long-time request from its users is nowhere to be unveiled: a new iPad app. As the app bets even more on video rather than just photos, it would be nice to have a more immersive experience on a bigger screen. Will that ever change?

What do you think of Instagram’s new visual? You can take a deeper look at it here. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

