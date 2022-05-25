M1 MacBook Air is $99 off in Wednesday’s best deals, plus WD storage Gold Box, more

Headlining all of Wednesday’s best deals, Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is in stock at $99 off. That’s alongside a WD and SanDisk storage Gold Box sale and 15% off Belkin Memorial Day event. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 MacBook Air in stock at $99 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $900 in stock in several styles. While you would more regularly pay $999, it’s been hard to find the device on store shelves period as of late, let alone with a discount attached. This is the second-best price of the year and as notable of a $99 discount as they come.

Lately all of the M1 Mac deals have been focusing on the more prosumer side of Apple stable, with this MacBook Air offer finally delivering a chance to save on its entry-level, yet still quite compelling M1 experience. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

WD and SanDisk storage Gold Box sale now live

Amazon is offering up to $210 in savings on Western Digital and SanDisk portable solid-state drives, hard drives, memory cards, and more. You can now score the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD for $260. Originally $380, it more recently carries a $330 listing and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also $10 under our recent World Backup Day deal.

This is SanDisk’s pro model portable that runs at up to 2,000MB/s over USB-C with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 gear. It delivers a rubberized aluminum housing that doubles as a heatsink of sorts alongside IP55 water and dust resistance. Hit up our hands-on review for more details and head shop the rest of today’s notable Gold Box storage sale right here.

Belkin takes 15% off MagSafe chargers, Wemo HomeKit doorbells, more

With less than a week until Memorial Day, Belkin is now getting in on the holiday savings by launching a new sitewide buy one get one 30% off sale. Covering just about all of its Apple chargers, Wemo smart home accessories, and other products, you can save 15% off your total when you buy two of Belkin’s releases. Our top pick this time around is the new Boost Charge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Pad at 127. Down from $150, this is only the second discount yet and a new low at $8 under our previous mention.

As the latest 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin, this new MagSafe offering arrives as the highlight from this year’s Memorial Day sale. Sporting a main 15W magnetic pad in the center, this accessory is notably geared towards refueling your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Off to the right of the flat unit is a secondary 5W Qi pad which is ideal for AirPods and other earbuds, with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck on the end to complete the package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

