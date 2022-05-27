Snapchat introduces new ‘Shared Stories’ so users can create collaborative memories

Snapchat this week introduced a new feature called “Shared Stories.” The feature is an evolution of “Custom Stories,” which already let users create a story and then invite friends to collaborate on following posts. However, with Shared Stories, even more people will be able to collaborate on that story.

As announced by the company on its official blog, Shared Stories aims to help Snapchatters (as the social network calls its users) “turn shared moments into shared memories.”

The way that the Shared Stories feature works is quite simple. Just like any other story shared on Snapchat, Shared Stories disappear after 24 hours. What changes here is that you can select friends who can complement that story with even more photos or videos, and these friends can also invite others to do the same.

As an example, you can invite your friends to create Shared Stories of a party. These friends can also add new stories that will appear next to the original, and their friends will also have this option if they’re invited. This way, everyone can collaborate to create a memory of that event.

Now, with our new and improved Shared Stories, Snapchatters who’ve been added to the group can add their friends as well, making it easier for the whole soccer team, camp squad, or group of new coworkers to get in on the fun.

Snapchat says that content added to Custom Stories is “moderated with care” using a combination of automatic language detection and other tools to keep stories “safe and fun.” Users will also be notified when they join Custom Stories with accounts they have blocked.

Earlier this month, Snapchat also announced new parental controls coming to its app, as well as an update that brings a new set of camera and editing tools for creators.

Shared Stories feature is now being rolled out to Snapchat users on iOS and Android. Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed in order to get access to the new features.

