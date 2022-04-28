Snapchat’s Director Mode for iOS brings new camera and editing tools for creators

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 28th 2022 12:31 pm PT

0

Lights, camera, action! Snapchat has announced a new feature today to help content creators grow their audience. Director Mode offers a new set of camera and editing tools within the app to make videos look better than ever.

Within Director Mode, creators can use our new Dual Camera capability that lets you use the front-facing and back-facing camera at the same time. We believe this will be a game-changer for creators capturing moments around them. For the first time without any special camera tricks or secondary apps, creators can capture their reaction and their 360 perspective.

The new feature also brings a Green Screen Mode in which you can seamlessly transform video backgrounds. It’s basically a green screen on your phone. The mode offers a Quick Edit where you can trim your videos in real-time.

Director Mode will come to iOS users in the coming months, with Android to follow. According to Snap, the Director Mode icon will be in the camera toolbar. You can also tap the Create button within Spotlight to use this feature as well.

What do you think of Director Mode? Is this something you’ll use for Snapchat videos?

Video from Snapchat’s YouTube channel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Snapchat

Snapchat

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch