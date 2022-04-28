Snapchat’s Director Mode for iOS brings new camera and editing tools for creators

Lights, camera, action! Snapchat has announced a new feature today to help content creators grow their audience. Director Mode offers a new set of camera and editing tools within the app to make videos look better than ever.

Within Director Mode, creators can use our new Dual Camera capability that lets you use the front-facing and back-facing camera at the same time. We believe this will be a game-changer for creators capturing moments around them. For the first time without any special camera tricks or secondary apps, creators can capture their reaction and their 360 perspective.

The new feature also brings a Green Screen Mode in which you can seamlessly transform video backgrounds. It’s basically a green screen on your phone. The mode offers a Quick Edit where you can trim your videos in real-time.

Director Mode will come to iOS users in the coming months, with Android to follow. According to Snap, the Director Mode icon will be in the camera toolbar. You can also tap the Create button within Spotlight to use this feature as well.

What do you think of Director Mode? Is this something you’ll use for Snapchat videos?

Video from Snapchat’s YouTube channel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: