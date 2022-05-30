Pokémon UNITE Catch ‘Em Battles mode now available to iPhone users

Last week, Pokémon UNITE teased a new battle mode for its users. With Catch ‘Em Battles, it’s possible to catch wild Pokémon in the game and then fight with them in this new game mode, which is now available to all users.

With this new battle mode, you can battle against your opponents with wild Pokémon like Articuno, Zapdos, and even Regigigas. As the game is almost a year old, the developer keeps trying to lure users to keep playing Pokémon UNITE.

To participate in this battle mode, users just have to select it from the battle menu. The interesting thing about this 4 vs. 4 competition is that after you defeat a wild Pokémon, instead of it just disappearing, you can become them.

With that, you can battle your opponents with them, and if they’re defeated, your main character can still continue playing without going back to the base.

This is another battle mode Pokémon UNITE brought to the game. For last year’s Halloween and Christmas, for example, the app added fun battle modes with a tweaked arena, which is always great for the MOBA fans who get tired of playing the same ranked battles over and over.

Alongside that, the game recently announced the UNITE Club membership. This $9.99 in-app subscription gives users daily Ageo gems (in-game currency), access to exclusive Holowear, members-only discounts on fashion items, and more.

Not only that, but a couple of weeks ago Pokémon UNITE brought a new playable creature to the game, Espeon, an Eeveeolution, alongside a new holowear called Pokébuki Style.

Pokémon UNITE is free to play, and it’s available for iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch users. You can download the game on the App Store here.

Are you excited to try this battle mode in Pokémon UNITE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

