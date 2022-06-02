PSA: Apple Podcast Connect going down for maintenance later this month

Filipe Espósito

- Jun. 2nd 2022 12:30 pm PT

Apple Podcasts
0

Podcast creators who use Apple Podcasts won’t be able to manage their content on a specific date later this month. That’s because Apple has just warned creators that Apple Podcasts Connect will go offline for a scheduled maintenance.

For those unfamiliar, Apple Podcasts Connect is the platform used to submit podcasts to the Apple Podcasts app.

In an email sent to podcast creators on Thursday, Apple reported that Apple Podcasts Connect will be “unavailable for up to three hours” on June 25. More specifically, the company says that the scheduled maintenance will begin at 6AM PT.

Apple asks developers that any critical deliveries or changes to their podcasts must be made before this date, otherwise they’ll have to wait until the end of the scheduled maintenance.

You can read the full email below:

Dear Podcast Creator,

On June 25, starting at 6:00 a.m. PDT, Apple Podcasts Connect will be unavailable for up to three hours. Make sure you complete any critical deliveries or changes before this date and time.

Best regards,

The Apple Podcasts Team

Of course, after the scheduled maintenance, Apple Podcasts Connect will go back online as usual. You can access Apple Podcasts Connect through podcastsconnect.apple.com.

More about Apple Podcasts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts is Apple's podcast app that is built into iPhones,  iPads, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It originally debuted in 2012, and is one of the most popular apps for listening to podcasts in the world.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.