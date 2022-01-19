Apple Podcasts now recommends shows to follow through ‘Listen With’ famous people feature

There’s a new way to discover new shows on Apple Podcasts starting today – a new “Listen With” editorial collection surfaces podcasts based on what artists, journalists, and podcasters recommend. Apple is also sharing new insight into how its recently launched paid subscription feature for podcasters is performing.

Listen With

Apple’s all-new “Listen With” collection is available on the Browse section of the Podcasts app – the first entry comes from best-selling author and podcaster Jay Shetty. Podcast listeners will find five show recommendations with an explanation from Jay on why each show was chosen. Listeners will also find quick access to Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

Apple Podcast users can expect future collections with recommendations from recognizable figures including filmmakers and influencers. “Listen With” joins Apple’s two other editorial collections, “Spotlight” and “Kids & Family”.

Subscriptions

Also released today is a new set of suggestions for podcasters on making the most of Apple’s paid subscription feature. A few data points include:

One in five podcasts with subscriptions have converted more than 10% of listeners into paid subscribers

Early access and exclusive content converts the most listeners into subscribers

Among the top 50 podcasts with subscriptions, total audience size increased on average four weeks after launching a paid tier

Read the full set of tips and insights from Apple’s Podcasts for Creators site. Also stop by 9to5mac.com/podcasts to find our network’s full roster of shows!

