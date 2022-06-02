Harry Styles stars in iPod-like AirPods ad to show off Spatial Audio

“The music lives on” was how Apple discontinued the iPod touch. A few weeks later, the company is bringing very strong iPod-ad vibes by promoting the Spatial Audio feature on AirPods with the new Harry Style album that’s just been released.

The 68 seconds video is very colorful and highlights the AirPods 3, the Spatial Audio feature, and of course, the brit boy Harry Styles. When you watch it below, you’ll also feel the same 2000s iPod-ad style. Here’s how Apple describes the video:

The magical listening experience of AirPods with Spatial Audio meets Harry Styles’ new album “Harry’s House.” With dynamic head tracking, to hear sound all around, you’ll hear Harry Styles like never before (Spatial Audio works with compatible devices and supported content).

Spatial Audio is a feature announced by Apple a year ago. It was teased alongside Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless support for Apple Music, and it’s one of the most noticeable features when listening to a song on Apple’s streaming music service since you can really identify subtle parts of the song that you wouldn’t be able to on Spotify or YouTube Music, for example.

By the end of last year, Apple announced the third-generation AirPods, finally featuring Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking – previously, it was only available on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. With this feature on, depending on your head movement, the song moves alongside – which also works on Apple TV+ shows.

This ad with Harry Styles has one of his newest songs “Music For A Sushi Restaurant,” which is a nice example of how Spatial Audio can sound amazing when well applied. It’s important to note that this isn’t the first time Apple is highlighting Harry Styles, as Apple Music just streamed his concert in a live performance push.

Whether Apple will one day bring back the iPod or announce a new HomePod model, one thing is for sure: the music will surely live on, as it already is with the ad below.

